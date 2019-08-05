Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $4,649,558.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $15,838,403.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,994 shares of company stock valued at $30,059,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Shares of EL stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $194.74.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.