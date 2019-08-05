ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Trading Down 3.6%

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.56, approximately 360 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 564.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.