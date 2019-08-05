Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,675. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.26. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

