Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.3-51.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.34 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.25-0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

Everbridge stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.83. 810,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,303. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $1,984,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,719 shares of company stock worth $35,881,196. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

