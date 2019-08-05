Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $51.3-51.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.36 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.25-0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

EVBG traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 810,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,196. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

