Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RE. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.57.

Shares of RE stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,141. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $260.51. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

