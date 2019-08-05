EveryCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $444,818.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $444,818.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 280.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.01320238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000463 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

