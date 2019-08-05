EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $124,720.00 in Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $124,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVOP stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 791,431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 379,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.01.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

