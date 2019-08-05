Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $162,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 4,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,583. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

