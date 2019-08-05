Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to be announcing its Q2 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 1,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. Evolus has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays started coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik purchased 1,298,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999,994.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,931,327 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,482 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

