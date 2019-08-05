Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $72.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 240,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,819. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 169,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,267,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 196,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,176,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

