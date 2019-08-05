Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Trading Down 5.3%

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.00, 5,157,062 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,758,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372,734 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,109,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 306,525 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,287,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,162 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

