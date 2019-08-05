Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,782.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 288,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

