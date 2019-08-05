F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 643.2% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 32,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,445. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

