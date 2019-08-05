Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $222.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and forty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,793 shares of company stock worth $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Facebook by 5,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,206,000 after buying an additional 2,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

