Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Cap of $497,567.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $497,567.00 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.30 or 0.05082410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

