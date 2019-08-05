Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.88 Million

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $20.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $84.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.37 million to $89.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.51 million to $114.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Stephens started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 16,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.