Family Legacy Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 780,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Nomura began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

