Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 142,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

