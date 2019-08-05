Family Legacy Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 34.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

