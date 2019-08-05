FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Shares Down 10.9%

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

