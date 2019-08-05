Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 4,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,469. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 167,809 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,186,551.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,526,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,588,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,794,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 340,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.