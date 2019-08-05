Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.