Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. 2,337,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,834,826. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

