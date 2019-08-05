Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $55.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

