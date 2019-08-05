Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 615.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

