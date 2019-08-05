Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

