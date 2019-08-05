Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 10,212 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,876,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,298 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

