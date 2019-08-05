Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $109.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

