Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finjan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,254. Finjan has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Finjan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Finjan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Finjan during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

