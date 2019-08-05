First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCHS opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

