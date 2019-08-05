First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,840. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

