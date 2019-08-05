First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.