First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.39

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3106656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.