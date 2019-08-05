First Merchants Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 47.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,821 shares of company stock worth $50,608,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $154.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.