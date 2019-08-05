First Merchants Corp Acquires 2,138 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 814,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 112,920 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

