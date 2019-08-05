First Merchants Corp Acquires 89 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $170.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

