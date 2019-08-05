First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

