First Merchants Corp Buys 755 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $562,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.17.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.