First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 666.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 373.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

