First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,398 shares of company stock worth $3,840,599. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $209.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.