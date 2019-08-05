First Merchants Corp Sells 2,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,966,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 523,814 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after acquiring an additional 759,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,229,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,860,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.