First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $62.01, 2,422,379 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,345,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Specifically, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,778 shares of company stock worth $3,467,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,673 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $54,251,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.