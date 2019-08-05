First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.02, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

