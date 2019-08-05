First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.02, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDM)

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

