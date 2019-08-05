First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund (BMV:FNX) Shares Down 2.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund (BMV:FNX) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $65.74, 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund by 1,538.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

