FirstBlood (1ST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,824.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatecoin, OKEx and ZB.COM. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $93,824.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00238371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.01321380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00103516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000466 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX, Livecoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

