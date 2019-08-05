Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

FIVN traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Five9 has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $69,731.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,149 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,357 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 694,494 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 14.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,158,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 533,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

