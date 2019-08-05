Fivebalance (FBN) Reaches Market Cap of $33,014.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $33,014.00 and approximately $41,311.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01335560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00101849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 479,710,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,911,199 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com.

Fivebalance Token Trading

Fivebalance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

