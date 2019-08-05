Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $22.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,093 shares changing hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

